This Shelter Is Dressing Up Older Dogs As 'senior Petizens' For Adoption And It's Adorable

Quick links:
An animal shelter in the US is winning hearts with their unique way of showcasing their older dogs in order to give them a better chance of finding their forever homes. As everyone is spending most of their time inside their homes due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many have expressed interest in fostering or adopting a pet. But when it comes to bringing home a furry friend, people tend to gravitate towards younger ones.
To counter the growing number of older dogs staying in the shelter for long periods of time, the Flagler Humane Society, a Florida-based rescue operation, dressed the dogs up as “senior petizens.” The caretakers would style the senior pups with glasses, scarves, ties, wigs, etc. and do photoshoots with them. A whiteboard listing some key personalities of the canines and how long they’ve been in the shelter would also be featured in the photos. These adorable pups photographed in smart attires deserve to find be adopted right away.
READ | This Brewery Helps Shelter Dogs Find Homes By Putting Their Faces On Beer Cans
This handsome boys name is WOOKIE! Not only is he a snappy dresser, he’s a great walking buddy. Still young at heart, he enjoys playing with other dogs (tends to be dominant) and seems very tolerant of children. He was uninterested in the cats. He’d love to curl up at your feet while you read a book. Take a chance on this older guy and you won’t be sorry!
'This is Wookie. He can’t actually read, but really appreciates when his owner does. He is said to curl up at the feet of his owners as they are engrossed in reading. He is also good with kids and tries to be dominant around other dogs,' is one of the descriptions of a senior petizen.
Noke loves you already- and you’ve only just met through the pictures. We shared her story few times already and can’t believe she’s still homeless. She was adopted from us and returned after adopters didn’t feel comfortable handling big dog like that. She would probably do best with someone experienced with bigger dogs. Don’t get us wrong, she loves everyone she meets... Not only that- kids from Rymfire Elementary School spent quite a good amount of time teaching her sit, stay, down and leave it commands and she did fantastic! She’s ready to graduate from small end empty kennel to a home with people that will help her discover positives of life. She is perfect for chilling by the tv (might be the type that will race you to the favorite spot on the couch) , going for walks, sharing meals, plying video games (well, maybe you play, she’ll just watch next to you)... she can easily become one of the most important ‘people’ in your life. She just needs this one more chance... Come over and ask to see Noke. Get ready to fall in love.
'Noke is an adorable old pet. She was adopted before but her owners were not comfortable handling a big dog like her so they brought her back to the shelter. But that does no mean she doesn't deserve a good home because as her Instagram says, “she loves everyone she meets,' is another one.
READ | New York Pizza Shop's Dog Adoption Campaign Gets Heartwarming Response
This hunk of love is MEATBALL. He is handsome, active and ready for his forever home. This sweet lover boy is plenty of spunky for his age. Meatball likes to play with other dogs but is the dominant one in the relationship. He plays rough sometimes so not every dog can handle him! He would like nothing more than to bring you his favorite toy when you get home and snuggle up with you on the couch. Although he has a rare blood disorder, he hasn't slowed down one bit. IMHA is manageable and inexpensive to treat! He immediately loves everyone he meets and we know he'll love you too. Will you take a chance on this young-at-heart boy??
Likewise, 'Meatball is a good boy who loves to play with other dogs and is ready to snuggle up with you on the couch. He does have a rare blood disorder but is will not cost much to treat and is very manageable.'
Meet Sharpie! She's earned a scholarship in "Treat Tasting" and looking to graduate the shelter to your home as soon as possible! She’s kind of a big deal 😉 a celebrity of the shelter! She is one of our longest residents. Found wandering around a golf course for days. We posted her all over but no one ever came to look for her even though she was well-fed and wearing a collar. She was scared and sick with heartworms and skin allergies. It didn't take her long behind our front desk to come out of her shell and flourish into the social butterfly she truly is! She has been treated and trained and is now looking for her perfect home. Preferably one where she is the only pet and gets ALL the love and attention she deserves. Come down to meet her today, you won't regret it!
'There are a couple of long-time residents at the shelter and one of them is Sharpie. The celebrity of the shelter! She was found sick and wandering around a golf course, but since then she has recovered full and is ready to be with her forever family'.
Find out about more of their dogs at the Flagler Humane Society and if you want to donate to the shelter, check out their website here.
READ | Video Of A Dog Playing Pool Wins Internet, Netizen Says 'I Would Lose To Him'
READ | 'Beware Of Ghoulden Retriever': Dog Dresses Up In Ghoul's Costume For Halloween