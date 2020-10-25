This Shelter Is Dressing Up Older Dogs As 'senior Petizens' For Adoption And It's Adorable

An animal shelter in the US is winning hearts with their unique way of showcasing their older dogs in order to give them a better chance of finding their forever homes. As everyone is spending most of their time inside their homes due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many have expressed interest in fostering or adopting a pet. But when it comes to bringing home a furry friend, people tend to gravitate towards younger ones.

To counter the growing number of older dogs staying in the shelter for long periods of time, the Flagler Humane Society, a Florida-based rescue operation, dressed the dogs up as “senior petizens.” The caretakers would style the senior pups with glasses, scarves, ties, wigs, etc. and do photoshoots with them. A whiteboard listing some key personalities of the canines and how long they’ve been in the shelter would also be featured in the photos. These adorable pups photographed in smart attires deserve to find be adopted right away.

'Senior petizens' up for adoption

'This is Wookie. He can’t actually read, but really appreciates when his owner does. He is said to curl up at the feet of his owners as they are engrossed in reading. He is also good with kids and tries to be dominant around other dogs,' is one of the descriptions of a senior petizen.

'Noke is an adorable old pet. She was adopted before but her owners were not comfortable handling a big dog like her so they brought her back to the shelter. But that does no mean she doesn't deserve a good home because as her Instagram says, “she loves everyone she meets,' is another one.

Likewise, 'Meatball is a good boy who loves to play with other dogs and is ready to snuggle up with you on the couch. He does have a rare blood disorder but is will not cost much to treat and is very manageable.'

'There are a couple of long-time residents at the shelter and one of them is Sharpie. The celebrity of the shelter! She was found sick and wandering around a golf course, but since then she has recovered full and is ready to be with her forever family'.

Find out about more of their dogs at the Flagler Humane Society and if you want to donate to the shelter, check out their website here.

