Pokemon Go Brings In Interactive Activities with Their New AR Mapping Feature

Pokemon Go has been one of the most popular mobile games for the last few years. The makers have been adding a number of new features to the game to keep their players engaged. Their recent update is getting a lot of attention from the gaming community. Thus let’s take a deep dive into Pokemon Go’s AR Mapping tasks.

Also Read | Pokemon Go Mega Energy: Know How To Get Mega Energy In The Game

Also Read | How To Get Mega Stones In Pokemon? Know How To Mega Evolve Your Pokemon

Pokemon Go AR Mapping Tasks

The makers of Pokemon Go have added a new task called AR Mapping. A brief explanation was given about the new AR Mapping tasks on Pokemon Go’s Twitter and Youtube handles. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestop or gyms. The makers have given a brief explanation about the AR Mapping tasks on their official website. This is what their official website had to say about explains about their new AR Mapping tasks.

Certain PokeStop will have a special design indicating that you’ll receive an AR Mapping task when you spin them! The task will require you to complete an action either at the PokéStop where you received the task or at another PokéStop within a certain radius. Complete the task by heading on over to the AR scanning screen and exploring the area around you. This task will count as your daily Field Research task.

Also Read | Pokemon GO Giratina: Best Moveset, Weakness And Top Counters

An exciting feature is coming! You can soon experience Pokémon GO in a whole new way with AR Mapping tasks. https://t.co/zgYEasjFFx pic.twitter.com/VQzSZpttc7 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 20, 2020

This specific task will only be available for trainers of level 20 and up. The official website of the game says that this mode is going live on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). It also mentioned that this feature will not be available for Niantic Kids accounts at launch. They are planning to introduce options for parents if they want to activate this feature for Niantic Kids accounts. Seeing such innovative updates from the makers certainly show why the game is one of the most played and amongst the highest-earning mobile games currently.

More about Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for additional in-game items.

Also Read | Pokemon GO Mewtwo: Best Moveset, Weaknesses And Top Counters

Also Read | Pokemon Go To Have Halloween-themed Event From October 23 To November 3