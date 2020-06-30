Kusha Kapila Pleads Empathy For Talented TikTok Users, Says 'not A Criticism On The Ban'

Amid the outrage against TikTok, the video-making platform, after the countrywide ban imposed by the Home Ministry of India along with 58 other Chinese apps, social media influencer Kusha Kapila has shared a heartfelt post for the creative minds who thrived on TikTok. She urged her followers to positively empathize with the content creators as TikTok had been a medium for them to showcase their talents. She started her caption with, "tag your favourite creators from TikTok so others can follow them here :)".

Kusha also gave a disclaimer of sorts right in the beginning that her post does not criticize the ban on Chinese apps. She wrote, "We are in the middle of a national crisis. This post is not a criticism on the ban nor does it undermine the security of the country and most importantly, the lives of the Indian soldiers' sacrificed".

Social media's 'Billi Masi' Kusha Kapila went onto add, "before saying something truly vile about TikTok creators and while you may have valid reasons for it in your head, think about the collective mental health of people who relied on the app for their livelihood. We preach about kindness but do we really practice it when we need to? There are 30 million active users on the app - singers, makeup artists, dancers, home chefs, stunt performers, let's not generalise all of them. please please please practice empathy."

After the Indian government made its unprecedented move against China with the nationwide ban on the use of 59 Chinese apps on smartphones, many celebratory reactions have been pouring in on social media. The action taken by the Home Ministry late on Monday follows the outrage amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Many film celebrities have also reacted to the news and expressed their thoughts over it on social media.

First response by TikTok India

Within hours of being banned by the Indian Government along with 58 other China-origin apps, TikTok India on Tuesday has issued a statement. Nikhil Gandhi, Head of TikTok India, has said that the app is in the process of complying with the government's 'interim order'.

"We have been invited to meet concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government," the statement reads. "Further we are requested to in the future we would not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity," it added.

