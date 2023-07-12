Twitter CEO Celebrates 'largest Usage Day' With Cheeky Jibe At Mark Zuckerberg's Threads

The emergence of Meta's Threads platform does not seem to have dethroned Elon Musk's Twitter, if the microblogging site's new CEO is to be believed. On Tuesday, Twitter head Linda Yaccarino took a subtle dig at the new rival while flaunting a record that her company recently achieved.

"Don’t want to leave you hanging by a thread… but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves! Last week we had our largest usage day since February. There’s only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it," she tweeted, adding fuel to the fire raging between social media tycoons Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Twitter users including Musk's parody account react

Musk's parody account then chimed in, announcing again that usage "is through the roof." It further slammed outlets for attempting to ruin Twitter's reputation. "All those articles are just trying to pull us down. Twitter is better than it’s ever been". Uploaded on Tuesday, Yaccarino's tweet has amassed over 2.8 million views and hundreds of comments.

Usage is through the roof.



All those articles are just trying to pull us down.



Twitter is better than it’s ever been. — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 10, 2023

"Gotta love the “largest usage day since February” flex," wrote one user, referring to how often Musk has bragged about Twitter hitting big milestones since his takeover last October. "You’ve given a platform to neo-Nazis, authoritarians and even the Taliban - and ruined what was a powerful, constructive, knowledgable community here on Twitter. Please don’t mislead about your user numbers. Give us back our Twitter," wrote another, referring to a Taliban leader recently cheering for Twitter's free speech policy.

The entry of Zuckerberg's Threads in the social media industry has posed major challenges for Musk, who has already brought forth a string of major changes at Twitter since his acquisition, such as mass layoffs and contentious new policies. And with a new platform from an adversary coming into the picture, things get only more complex and heated.