Twitter Reports & Requests At An All-time High In India, Global Requests Up By 21%

Social media giant Twitter released its Transparency report for the months of July-December 2019 recently. India stood fifth in terms of the number of reports or requests sent to Twitter to remove content that violated local laws.

Compared to the first half of 2019, requests for removal of content from India were up by 55% for July-December 2019 with a compliance rate of 36%. Requests for information on accounts and requests to take down content was recorded at its highest ever since the release of Twitter’s first report in 2012, hinting that citizens were actively participating in busting fake propaganda on social media channels.

When it comes to Pakistan, about 35% of legal requests were accepted during the time frame. As per the information available on the Twitter Transparency Centre, Twitter received 219 legal demands for the removal of content from Pakistan with a compliance rate was 35%.

Global requests up by 21%

When it comes to global figures, Twitter revealed that governments and law enforcement agencies around the world submitted approximately 21% more information requests compared to the previous reporting period out of which the United States appeared to be in the lead accounting for 44% of the global reports.

The US was followed by Japan, comprising 22% of global information requests, and nearly 14% of global accounts specified. The other top countries included France at 12%, India at 9%, South Korea at 5%, Turkey at 5% and the United Kingdom at 5%.

The biannual compliance report includes the number of government information requests, routine requests, emergency requests along with requests from the users of the micro-blogging site. It also includes legal demands received to remove or withhold content pertaining to certain accounts.

