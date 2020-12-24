'Thank You Suchi': Rahul Roy Thanks Suchitra Pillai For Visiting Him, Shares Pic

Actress-model Suchitra Pillai paid a visit to her friend and actor Rahul Roy who is recovering after he suffered a brain stroke while he was shooting for a film in Kargil. The actor who is currently admitted to Wockhardt Hospital took to Instagram and shared a picture with Suchitra. While captioning the post, the Aashiqui actor thanked the actress for visiting him at the hospital.

Suchitra Pillai visits Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy is quite active on social media while giving updates about his health condition. Apart from his picture with Suchitra, the actor also shared another picture showing the yogic food that was prepared by his sister Priyanka Roy. The actor showed off his food plate and explained his happiness of recovering from the ailment soon. He captioned the post and wrote, “Today’s Yogic Lunch by my sister @priyankaroy_pia. All Super foods, fruits, and dry fruits for my recovery. See you all super soon.”

The actor had earlier informed his fans and well-wishers that he will be undergoing angiography for the brain and heart. In the video that was shared by him, he was sitting beside his sister Priyanka Roy. As his speech was not coherent, his sister clarified that Rahul Roy will be undergoing angiography for the brain and heart. Rahul Roy’s health appeared to better than before. In the caption of the post, he had mentioned that this is his 21st day in the hospital. His sister also asked his fans to keep their blessings and prayer with him. She also thanked them for their support throughout this difficult journey.

Meanwhile, Rahul Roy was filming in Kargil for an upcoming film, LAC: Live the Battle. The movie is based on the real-life events that took place in Galwan Ghati. The actor was roped in to play the role of a Major in the film. The film is directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta, the film will also feature popular TV actor Nishant Singh Malkani. The project will be jointly produced under the production banners of Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu.

