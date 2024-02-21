The Debate
Published Feb 20, 2024 at 1:03 AM IST
#MamataVsManush
It's Mamata and Mafia on one side, public with Republic on the other
Mamata Banerjee sends Republic Bangla Reporter to 3 day custody, after wanting a custody for 10 days. The nation shows solidarity with Republic and condemn this act by the TMC government.
20th February 2024
