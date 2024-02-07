After Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is latest leader to leave the INDI Alliance. Will him joining with NDA lead to the collapse of INDI bloc? Meanwhile, INDI leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Hemant Soren are facing heat from the probe agencies. With old allies pulling the plug and present under ED scanner, is INDI Alliance officially over now?