The INDI Alliance lost its first electoral test in Chandigarh. However, after BJP's win in the mayoral election, AAP and Congress are now levelling the 'cheating' charge. In Jharkhand and Bihar, its leaders are under the scanner of ED and other probe agencies for corruption charges. But again, INDI has termed this as vendetta politics. From raising questions on EVMs to crying foul, is this the only strategy left for the INDI bloc now?