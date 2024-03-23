After ducking 9 ED Summons, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in the alleged Delhi Liquorgate. This is the same Kejriwal who once joined the politics on an anti-corruption stand & now the same Kejriwal has been held on the alleged corruption grounds. With Kejriwal's arrest, will AAP be able to survive till 2024 Lok Sabha polls? That's The Debate

