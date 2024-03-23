The Debate
#KejriwalTaint
Kejriwal Battles Scathing Charges | The Debate
After ducking 9 ED Summons, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in the alleged Delhi Liquorgate. This is the same Kejriwal who once joined the politics on an anti-corruption stand & now the same Kejriwal has been held on the alleged corruption grounds. With Kejriwal's arrest, will AAP be able to survive till 2024 Lok Sabha polls? That's The Debate
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 23:54 IST
