The Debate
Published Jan 25, 2024 at 12:09 AM IST
Gyanvapi Truth Out
Gyanvapi Truth Out: ASI survey backs Hindu's Mandir claim
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report revealed that a large Hindu Mandir may have once existed at the site of Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, said Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side after receiving a detailed survey report.
