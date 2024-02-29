The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government is hanging by a thread in Himachal Pradesh. Several rebel MLAs were whisked away to Haryana, and the Opposition BJP claimed that the ruling party had lost the mandate to continue in power. Compounding the problem, minister Vikramaditya Singh quit as minister after accusing CM Sukhu of overlooking MLAs and disrespecting his father the late Virbhadra Singh. Singh is another young Congress leader who is not happy with the party. Is Congress paying the price of ignoring younger leaders? That's The Debate