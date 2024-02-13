The Lutyens media has been hiding the evil of the Political Mafia in Sandeshkhali in Bengal. A TMC Mafia Don called Shahjahan has committed such evil acts that there is a public revolt in response -- one led by women. Women say that young married women are picked up and sexually exploited by TMC goons at will. These women have now decided they will take it no more. Arnab says that Mamata Banerjee should read the signals. Like the Left thought nobody could end their misrule and tyranny, she shouldn’t have the same misgivings because history is repeating itself here.