The Debate
Published Mar 20, 2024 at 12:18 AM IST
#RohingyaPolicyClear
Centre makes stand clear on illegal Rohingya migrants
The Centre has made it's stand clear on the illegal Rohingya migrants in India. Centre has told the apex court that those illegally entering to India, would be dealt with in law and in accordance with the provisions of the Foreigners Act. The Debate With Arnab Goswami
The Centre has made it's stand clear on the illegal Rohingya migrants in India. Centre has told the apex court that those illegally entering to India, would be dealt with in law and in accordance with the provisions of the Foreigners Act. The Debate With Arnab Goswami
Published March 21st, 2024 at 00:18 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Arun Dhumal on IPL ahead of 2024 season
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
20th March 2024
Victim's Kin Shares Chilling Details Of Badaun Double Murder | Watch
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
20th March 2024
Victim's Kin Shares Chilling Details Of Badaun Double Murder | Watch
20th March 2024
Major Update On Snake Venom Smuggling Case, New Arrests Made
Videos8 hours ago
20th March 2024
BREAKING: Congress Loses Another MLA Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls In Odisha,
20th March 2024
Sidhu Moosewala's Father Alleges Harassment By Punjab Government
20th March 2024
Brazil will be patient while Neymar heals from a knee injury
20th March 2024
Arun Dhumal on IPL ahead of 2024 season
20th March 2024
Foreign Tourists Enjoy Holi Fervor In Mathura | Watch
20th March 2024
Ravi Shankar Prasad Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Quotes Prashant Kishor
20th March 2024
What Are Electronic Voting Machines, Can EVMs Be Tampered With? | Watch
20th March 2024
NCPCR Chairman Slams WB Govt For Ignoring Child Rights
Videos17 hours ago
19th March 2024
After 14 years in JMM, 'Badi Bahu' Sita Soren joins BJP
19th March 2024
Lokpal Orders CBI Probe In Mahua Moitra's Cash For Query Case
19th March 2024
Tesla's autopilot feature ends CEO Angela Chao's life
19th March 2024
SC refuses to stay CAA, asks Centre to respond to petitions in 3 weeks
19th March 2024
MNS, BJP deal done? Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah in Delhi
19th March 2024
Baba Ramdev asked to appear before SC
19th March 2024
India Again Rubbishes China’s ‘Absurd' Claim On Arunachal Pradesh
19th March 2024
Floyd Mayweather offers prayers at Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai
19th March 2024
A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal is set to face Sweden in friendlies
19th March 2024
Will Rahul's Latest Gaffe Give 'Shakti' To BJP In Upcoming LS Polls
19th March 2024
Uber Loses Major Lawsuit, What Happens Next
19th March 2024
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.