The Debate
Published Jan 10, 2024 at 12:35 AM IST
#CongBoycottsAyodhya
Sonia & Co. boycott Ram Mandir, will they skip Masjid opening too?
Sonia Gandhi and other top Congress leaders have decided to skip the grand opening of the Ram Mandir. Does the Congress think boycotting the Ram Mandir celebration will help them get Muslim votes? Will Sonia boycott the inauguration of the Mosque in Ayodhya? Arnab asks on The Debate
