The Debate
#SoniaVsMamta
TMC versus Congress in Bengal Exposes Fault Lines in INDI | The Debate
With just 10 days left for the historic Ram Mandir Inauguration ceremony, Congress continues it's anti-Hindu rant & vows to not attend the Bhavya Ram Mandir's ceremony. While Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that they won't attend the event, some other Congress leaders have questioned this decision. Why to politicise a event of national pride, Arnab debates.
