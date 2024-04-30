Videos
Published Apr 30, 2024 at 1:01 PM IST
Delhi Police Takes Down Controversial Poster Featuring Yasin Malik
Delhi Police officials on Tuesday took down a controversial poster seeking votes for Congress with an old photograph of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik alongside former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The poster was put up near Mandi House Circle weeks before polling for Lok Sabha elections in the national capital.
