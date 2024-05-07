Videos
Alia Bhatt, Zendaya, Bad Bunny Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Met Gala
Met Gala 2024 took place on May 6, the first Monday of May. The biggest fashion event saw several celebrities following the theme "Garden Of Time." While several international celebs attended the event, Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, and Mona Patel among others represented India. Here are the highlights of the fashion event.
