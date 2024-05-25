Videos
Published May 24, 2024 at 11:49 PM IST
Actor Firoz Khan, Known As 'Junior Amitabh Bachchan', No More
Actor Firoz Khan, best known for mimicking megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is no more. He died after suffering a heart attack on May 23. He was in his 50s and is survived by his wife, their daughter and a son.
Published May 24th, 2024 at 23:49 IST
