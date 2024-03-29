×

Published Mar 29, 2024 at 12:43 PM IST

AI Not Just 'Aai': PM Modi's One-Liner Impresses Bill Gates | Watch

Not Just Aai, Indian Kids Also Saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday identified agriculture, education and health as three sectors where he believes technology can play a big role, and highlighted efforts of his government.In an interaction with philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Modi said he used to hear of digital divide in the world and had decided that he will not allow this to happen in India. 

During the interaction, PM Modi discussed about the role and benifits of technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in today's era and jokingly said that kids in India have become so advance that they are saying ‘AI’ as their first word. 

Watch video for more 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

