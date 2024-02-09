Videos
Published Feb 8, 2024 at 5:40 PM IST
Another Terror Attack Rocks Pakistan Amid Polls | Report From Islamabad
Pakistan goes to polls amid tight security. The officers were killed on Thursday morning in the Tank area of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, according to local police officials. The elections come at a time when the nation is grappling with economic crisis and political uncertainty. The voting began at 8 am and to conclude at 05:00 pm
