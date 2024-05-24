Videos
Published May 23, 2024 at 12:04 AM IST
This New India comes and kills in your home: Pakistan cribs at UN
After finding no takers for its Kashmir cacophony at the United Nations, Pakistan has now cribbed about 'New India'. Referring to PM Modi's statement, Pakistan's permanent UN envoy attacked India, saying that the country now “comes into your home and kills you”. Meanwhile, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar underlined India's new approach giving example of the contrast between the responses to 26/11 attack versus Uri and Balakot.
Published May 24th, 2024 at 00:04 IST
