×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published May 23, 2024 at 12:04 AM IST

This New India comes and kills in your home: Pakistan cribs at UN

After finding no takers for its Kashmir cacophony at the United Nations, Pakistan has now cribbed about 'New India'. Referring to PM Modi's statement, Pakistan's permanent UN envoy attacked India, saying that the country now “comes into your home and kills you”. Meanwhile, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar underlined India's new approach giving example of the contrast between the responses to 26/11 attack versus Uri and Balakot. 

Published May 24th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Aishwarya Rai To Nancy Tyagi, India Wows At Cannes 2024

Videos22 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Cannes 2024

Bharat At Cannes 2024

22 minutes ago
EAM S Jaishankar warns Pakistan

Pakistan cribs at UN

an hour ago
Women stop Vande Bharat train in Jammu to protest against water crisis

Vande Bharat delayed

an hour ago
kanpur police arrested minor who killed two children

Another Porsche Crash?

an hour ago
Arvind Kejriwal breaks silence on Swati Maliwal

Kejriwal using parents?

an hour ago
Taiwan Unveils Powerful Display Of Military Prowess

Taiwan Ready For China

6 hours ago
Putin Puts Another High Ranking Army Official Behind Bars

Putin's Army Man In Jail

8 hours ago
Nancy Tyagi at Cannes

Nancy Tyagi At Cannes

8 hours ago
UK Elections Called Early,

UK Elections Called Early

15 hours ago
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar

Arnab Vs Pune Top Cop

a day ago
hospital

K'taka Food Poisoning

a day ago
maharashtra pune porsche horror

Pune Porsche Crash

a day ago
Rahul Gandhi Admits Congress Government Was Against Lower Castes

PM Modi Vs Rahul

a day ago
Pune Porsche Accident

Pune Porsche crash

a day ago
Prince William

Prince William

2 days ago
Storm Devastates Iowa Town

Storm Devastates Iowa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Cannes 2024
Aishwarya Rai To Nancy Tyagi, India Wows At Cannes 2024
Videos22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows5 months ago

Trending Videos

Lalu’s Son Tej Pratap Caught On Cam In Fiery Encounter | RJD Leader Violently Pushes Worker On Stage
04:22
Lalu’s Son Tej Pratap Caught On Cam In Fiery Encounter
Videos10 days ago
'Good Relations With Pakistan Means...': Fawad Chaudhry Reacts on PM's Interview With Arnab
08:57
Ex-Pak Minister Reacts To Arnab's PM Modi Interview
Videos11 days ago
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy, Dirty Lane Near Embassy In Viral Video
03:40
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy Delhi Lane
Videos15 days ago
From Kiren Rijiju to Temjen Imna, Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
00:00
Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
Videos15 days ago
Will US stop backing Israel?
03:30
Will US stop backing Israel as Biden warns?
Videos15 days ago
The collapse of the dam in western Kenya led to a major road being blocked.
03:51
Kenya Declares Public Holiday To Mourn Flood Victims
Videos15 days ago
Sam Pitroda
05:39
Sam Pitroda Sparks Controversy Yet Again With Racist Comments
Videos15 days ago
Cannes 2024
04:20
Aishwarya Rai To Nancy Tyagi, India Wows At Cannes 2024
Videos22 minutes ago
EAM S Jaishankar warns Pakistan
05:56
This New India comes and kills in your home: Pakistan cribs at UN
Videosan hour ago
Women stop Vande Bharat train in Jammu to protest against water crisis
03:00
Vande Bharat departure delayed by protesting families of Railway workers
Videosan hour ago
kanpur police arrested minor who killed two children
03:49
Kanpur teen mows down 4 to death, his second offense in 2 years
Videosan hour ago
Arvind Kejriwal breaks silence on Swati Maliwal
04:55
Is Kejriwal using 'ailing' parents to win sympathy in Delhi assaultgate?
Videosan hour ago
Taiwan Unveils Powerful Display Of Military Prowess
03:41
Taiwan Unveils Powerful Display Of Military Prowess
Videos6 hours ago
Putin Puts Another High Ranking Army Official Behind Bars
03:01
Putin Puts Another High Ranking Army Official Behind Bars
Videos8 hours ago
Nancy Tyagi at Cannes
03:58
Indian Influencer Nancy Tyagi Takes Cannes Red Carpet By Storm
Videos8 hours ago
UK Elections Called Early,
05:32
UK Elections Called Early, Rishi Sunak Sets Date For The Elections
Videos15 hours ago
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar
14:02
Arnab confronts Pune top cop on probe & political interference
Videosa day ago
hospital
03:02
Over 50 Villagers Hospitalised After Allegedly Consuming Prasad
Videosa day ago
maharashtra pune porsche horror
03:29
What Are India’s Drunk Driving Laws? Know Rules For Adults And Minors
Videosa day ago
Rahul Gandhi Admits Congress Government Was Against Lower Castes
03:15
Rahul Gandhi Admits System Under Congress Govt 'Against Lower Castes'
Videosa day ago
Pune Porsche Accident
04:50
Will accused teen in Porsche crash ever get a License?
Videosa day ago
Prince William
00:00
Prince William Attends His First Palace Garden Party This Year
Videos2 days ago
Storm Devastates Iowa Town
04:37
Storm Devastates Iowa Town, Killing Multiple People
Videos2 days ago
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
06:44
Bengal police, I-PAC forcefully entered my premises: Suvendu Adhikari
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo