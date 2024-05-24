After finding no takers for its Kashmir cacophony at the United Nations, Pakistan has now cribbed about 'New India'. Referring to PM Modi's statement, Pakistan's permanent UN envoy attacked India, saying that the country now “comes into your home and kills you”. Meanwhile, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar underlined India's new approach giving example of the contrast between the responses to 26/11 attack versus Uri and Balakot.