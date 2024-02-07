Videos
Published Feb 2, 2024 at 8:47 AM IST
At least 165 injured in fire in Nairobi, Kenya
At least 165 people were injured in a fire caused by an explosion at a gas filling point in Nairobi on Friday, Kenyan police said. Several people were feared dead, according to police. Footage filmed at the scene showed firefighters attempting to extinguish the blaze. It was immediately unclear what caused the explosion.
