The BAPS Hindu temple, inaugurated in Feb in Abu Dhabi, opened up on March 01 for the public. As the temple opened up for the general public, the temple witnessed a footfall of devotees who expressed their happiness to be there. The iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir, the first Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, was inaugurated on Feb 14. India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Sanjay Sudhir, highlighted that the India-UAE relationship is strong. The BAPS Mandir was inaugurated by Mahant Swami Maharaj in the presence of PM Modi. BAPS Mandir in UAE is the first Hindu temple in the Middle East and stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE. Meanwhile, emphasising India-UAE relationship, India’s Ambassador to UAE Sudhir recalled PM Modi’s visit to the UAE.