Videos
Published Feb 19, 2024 at 2:57 PM IST
Brazil's Lula compares Israel's war on Gaza with the Holocaust
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva compared the Israel-Gaza war to the Holocaust in a speech in Ethiopia's capital on Sunday. Speaking to reporters at the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, he said “What is happening in the Gaza Strip, to the Palestinian people, does not exist in any other historical period. In fact, it happened when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.” Such comments strike a raw nerve in Israel, a country established as a haven for Jews in the wake of the Holocaust. Israel rejects any comparisons to the Holocaust.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva compared the Israel-Gaza war to the Holocaust in a speech in Ethiopia's capital on Sunday. Speaking to reporters at the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, he said “What is happening in the Gaza Strip, to the Palestinian people, does not exist in any other historical period. In fact, it happened when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.” Such comments strike a raw nerve in Israel, a country established as a haven for Jews in the wake of the Holocaust. Israel rejects any comparisons to the Holocaust.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.