Brutal Attack On Indian Student In Chicago Captured On CCTV

Syed Mazahir Ali, a student hailing from Hyderabad pursuing higher studies in the United States, was reportedly attacked and robbed in Chicago. Mazahir, a resident of Hashimnagar, Langar Houz, Mehdipatnam, was enrolled in a Masters program in Information Technology at Indiana Wesleyan University. According to Mazahir's wife, Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi, residing in Hyderabad, the harrowing ordeal unfolded on February 4 when she received a call from a friend of her husband around 6 pm. The friend informed her that Mazahir was assaulted and robbed near his apartment on Campbell Avenue in Chicago, following which he was admitted to a local hospital.



Watch Video For More