Published Jan 18, 2024 at 8:26 PM IST
Colombia marks 50 years of return of Simon Bolivar's sword
Colombia marked 50 years of the return of the sword of national hero Simon Bolivar. Simon Bolivar's sword by stolen in 1974 by the guerilla Movement April 19, or M-19. The ceremony took place at the Museum of Simon Bolivar in the Colombian capital Bogotá.
