Published Apr 20, 2024 at 11:10 PM IST

Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi speaks to Arnab on Iran vs Israel

The tensions between Iran and Israel have been on a high since an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. In the Biggest World Exclusive, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami talks to Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi on the ongoing crisis between Iran and Israel. Pahlavi also discusses why Iran need a regime change at this moment and how the democracies of the world should support Iranian civil moments. From the ongoing crisis to the history of Iran vs Israel conflict, the Crown Prince of Iran reveals his views in this tell-all interview | Nation Wants To Know

Published April 20th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

