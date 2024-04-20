Videos
Published Apr 20, 2024 at 11:10 PM IST
Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi speaks to Arnab on Iran vs Israel
The tensions between Iran and Israel have been on a high since an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. In the Biggest World Exclusive, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami talks to Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi on the ongoing crisis between Iran and Israel. Pahlavi also discusses why Iran need a regime change at this moment and how the democracies of the world should support Iranian civil moments. From the ongoing crisis to the history of Iran vs Israel conflict, the Crown Prince of Iran reveals his views in this tell-all interview | Nation Wants To Know
The tensions between Iran and Israel have been on a high since an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. In the Biggest World Exclusive, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami talks to Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi on the ongoing crisis between Iran and Israel. Pahlavi also discusses why Iran need a regime change at this moment and how the democracies of the world should support Iranian civil moments. From the ongoing crisis to the history of Iran vs Israel conflict, the Crown Prince of Iran reveals his views in this tell-all interview | Nation Wants To Know
Published April 20th, 2024 at 23:10 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.