Published Mar 17, 2024 at 7:45 PM IST

Deadly Russian Strike Kills At Least 21 In Ukrainian Port City Of Odesa

Clear up operations continued in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday following a Russian strike on Friday which blasted homes and left at least 21 people dead. A ballistic missile attack struck the southern city on Friday, followed by a second missile that targeted first responders who arrived at the scene, officials said. Speaking to The Associated Press Odesa mayor, Hennadii Trukhanov, said he had received reports at least 20 people had been killed in the strike. The figure was later updated by officials to 21 | Russia Ukraine War 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

Advertisement

Deadly Russian Strike Kills At Least 21 In Ukrainian Port City Of Odesa

