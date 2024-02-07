Videos
Published Jan 20, 2024 at 7:57 PM IST
Unseen Video Of Trump's Deposition From 2023
Before Donald Trump’s defiant turn on the witness stand at his civil fraud trial, the former president came face-to-face with New York Attorney General Letitia James at a deposition last year at her Manhattan office. Video made public Friday of Trump’s closed-door testimony last April shows the Republican president frontrunner registering his displeasure with James’ lawsuit, which threatens to upend his real estate empire.
