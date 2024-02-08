Videos
Published Jan 15, 2024 at 12:09 AM IST
Donald Trump tells protesters at his Iowa rally, ‘Go back to Mommy'
Donald Trump’s rally was briefly interrupted by protesters in Iowa on January 14— the first time it’s happened in years. “You’ve taken millions!” a woman shouted as Trump was mid-rally. “Go back to Mommy,” Trump responded as she was led out of the room. Trump is leading the race to become the Republican Party nominee for the 2014 US Presidential Election.
