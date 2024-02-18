Videos
Published Feb 18, 2024 at 8:51 PM IST
Donald Trump unveils $399 branded shoes at 'Sneaker Con'
As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, former President Donald Trump made a highly unusual stop, hawking new Trump-branded sneakers at Sneaker Con, a gathering that bills itself as the “The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth!” Trump was met with loud boos as well as cheers at the Philadelphia Convention Center as he unveiled golden shoes what he touted as the first official Trump footwear.
