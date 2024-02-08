Videos
Published Jan 9, 2024 at 3:16 PM IST
Earthquake of 6 magnitude jolts West Coast of Honshu, Japan
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 09-01-2024, 14:29:14 IST, Lat: 37.86 & Long: 137.83, Depth: 46 Km ,Region: Near West Coast of Honshu, Japan
