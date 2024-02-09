Videos
Published Feb 8, 2024 at 7:58 PM IST
Farmers use tractors to block traffic on highways in northern Spain
Farmers across Spain staged tractor protests blocking highways and causing traffic jams to demand changes in European Union policies, funds and measures to combat production cost hikes.
