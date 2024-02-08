Videos
Published Jan 10, 2024 at 6:49 PM IST
Hafiz Saeed serving 78-year-long jail sentence in Pakistan, says UN
The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed is in the custody of Pakistan and serving a 78-year imprisonment sentence, the United Nations said. Saeed has been serving his sentence since February 2020 as a result of his conviction in seven terror financing cases.
