Videos
Published Feb 23, 2024 at 1:19 PM IST
How Delay In Aid Is Affecting Ukraine’s Abilities To Fight Russia
A senior UK analyst stated Thursday that the delay in military aid form the US could be having a real effect on Ukraine's ability to engage in the ongoing conflict with Russia. "The elephant in the room is about the USA and the $60 billion of military assistance," said Senior Associate Professor at Bath University, Patrick Bury via video call with The Associated Press. "Really, it's all about the US, because that has the defense industrial base and the capacity to be able to move and the ability to move this stuff quickly," Bury added.
A senior UK analyst stated Thursday that the delay in military aid form the US could be having a real effect on Ukraine's ability to engage in the ongoing conflict with Russia. "The elephant in the room is about the USA and the $60 billion of military assistance," said Senior Associate Professor at Bath University, Patrick Bury via video call with The Associated Press. "Really, it's all about the US, because that has the defense industrial base and the capacity to be able to move and the ability to move this stuff quickly," Bury added.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
BJP vs Congress over Karnataka temple tax
Videos13 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.