A senior UK analyst stated Thursday that the delay in military aid form the US could be having a real effect on Ukraine's ability to engage in the ongoing conflict with Russia. "The elephant in the room is about the USA and the $60 billion of military assistance," said Senior Associate Professor at Bath University, Patrick Bury via video call with The Associated Press. "Really, it's all about the US, because that has the defense industrial base and the capacity to be able to move and the ability to move this stuff quickly," Bury added.