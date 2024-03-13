Videos
Published Mar 13, 2024 at 11:18 AM IST
Huge Explosion at Restaurant in China's Yanjiao Kills 1, Injures 22
A massive explosion rocked China's Yanjiao town, damaging multiple buildings and vehicles. The explosion, reportedly, occurred at a restaurant on the ground floor of an old residential complex. The cause of the explosion is currently unknown, and is suspected to be a gas explosion. Videos circulating on social media showed the aftermath, revealing flames and debris scattered across the street. As per latest reports, one person was killed and 22 others injured. Local authorities have sprung into action and investigation teams have rushed to the scene to conduct rescue operations.
Published March 13th, 2024 at 11:18 IST
