Second consignment of hard goods consisting of medical supplies and other equipment left for Kenya to aid flood victims on May 14. The second tranche of HADR material contained 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies and other equipment to assist flood victims of Kenya. In a post on “X”, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said "The second tranche of HADR material containing 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies and other equipment to assist flood victims leaves for Kenya. Standing up for a historical partnership, a Vishwabandhu to the world."