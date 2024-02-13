Videos
Published Feb 12, 2024 at 12:48 AM IST
India-UAE Ties Have Grown Strongly Under PM Modi: Ambassador Sudhir
Talking to Republic, Indian Ambassador To UAE Sunjay Sudhir talked about the growth of India and UAE relationship in recent years. Sudhir also talked about the excitement leading to the BAPS Hindu Mandir to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14.
