Published Feb 7, 2024 at 7:13 PM IST
Indian-origin Australian senator, takes oath on the Bhagavad Gita
Indian-origin Australian Senator Varun Ghosh has created history. Varun Ghosh, the Australian Parliament member of Indian descent took oath on the Bhagavad Gita. The Legislative Assembly & Council selected Varun Ghosh to represent the Australian state. He has been selected from Western Australia to represent the Senate of the Federal Parliament. Varun Ghosh moved from India to Australia when he was just 17.
