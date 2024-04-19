Videos
Published Apr 19, 2024 at 8:43 PM IST
Can PM Modi play a role in stopping conflicts in Middle East, Ukraine?
Asked how the US and the international community can use Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence to end the ongoing war worldwide, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US would welcome any country interested in using its voice to further deter the Russian offensive in Ukraine and play a positive role in helping release hostages and defeating Hamas amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip
