Videos
Published May 12, 2024 at 11:52 PM IST
Iran issues nuclear bomb warning to Israel amid tensions
Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reignited concerns over the country's nuclear ambitions. Kharrazi said that Iran could be forced to shift its nuclear doctrine of 'not developing nuclear weapons' if its existence is perceived to be under threat by Israel. Tensions between Iran and Israel reached a tipping point when the former launched a barrage of explosive drones and missiles directly targeting Israeli territory, in response to the bombing of Iran's embassy in Syria's capital Damascus in April.
Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reignited concerns over the country's nuclear ambitions. Kharrazi said that Iran could be forced to shift its nuclear doctrine of 'not developing nuclear weapons' if its existence is perceived to be under threat by Israel. Tensions between Iran and Israel reached a tipping point when the former launched a barrage of explosive drones and missiles directly targeting Israeli territory, in response to the bombing of Iran's embassy in Syria's capital Damascus in April.
Published May 12th, 2024 at 23:52 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.