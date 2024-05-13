Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reignited concerns over the country's nuclear ambitions. Kharrazi said that Iran could be forced to shift its nuclear doctrine of 'not developing nuclear weapons' if its existence is perceived to be under threat by Israel. Tensions between Iran and Israel reached a tipping point when the former launched a barrage of explosive drones and missiles directly targeting Israeli territory, in response to the bombing of Iran's embassy in Syria's capital Damascus in April.