Published Apr 20, 2024 at 11:32 PM IST
Iran-linked fighters 'attack' Israeli city after strike on Iraq base
Iran-allied militias in Iraq claimed to have struck Israel's port city of Eilat. The attack came after an airstrike hit on a base of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) at the Kalsu military base near Babylon in Iraq. In response, PMF claimed to have launched a drone strike on a strategic target in Eilat. The attack came a day after a suspected Israeli retaliatory strike in Iran.
