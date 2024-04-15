Tensions have been escalating between Israel-Iran. After threatening to attack Israel, Iran on April 13 bombarded the Jewish state with missiles. However, almost all of Iran’s missiles and drones failed to meet their mark. The IDF claims of have intercepted 99% of Iran’s missiles and drones. As per the Israeli military, the launches numbered more than 300. Some ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory and caused minor damage to an air base. However, even with an impregnable defence system, Israel feels Iran’s threat still persists.