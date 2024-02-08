Videos
Published Jan 14, 2024 at 11:43 AM IST
Japan PM Kishida visits quake-hit region
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the country's north-central region of Noto for the first time since the Jan. 1 quakes that has left at least 220 dead, amid growing criticism of slow relief work reaching those needed and concern about deteriorating health of the evacuees, many of then elderly people.
He then visited an evacuation center and spoke with those helping with its operations about the current situation in the affected area, the sanitary conditions of the shelter and other problems evacuees are facing.
