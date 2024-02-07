Videos
Published Jan 25, 2024 at 8:36 PM IST
Japan sentences man to death for arson that killed 36 people
A Japanese court sentenced a man to death a shocking arson attack on an anime studio in Kyoto. Shinji Aoba had carried out an arson attack on the studio in Kyoto that killed 36 people. Aoba stormed into Kyoto Animation’s No. 1 studio on July 18, 2019, and set it on fire.
