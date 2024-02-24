The United States and the European Union are piling new sanctions on Russia on the eve of the second anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine and in retaliation for the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last week. Speaking to U.S. governors in the White House, President Joe Biden paid tribute to the people of Ukraine and the support given by the United States. "Kyiv is still standing, Ukraine is still free and the people of Ukraine remain unbowed and unbroken," he said, adding it was "also due to us." Biden also directly blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death.