An Indian national was killed, 2 injured on March 4 after a rocket from Lebanon struck Israel. As per reports, an anti-tank-guided missile was fired by the Hezbollah in Lebanon into Israel. The missile struck an orchard near the border community of Margaliot, in northern Israel. Patnibin Maxwell from Kollam in Kerala was killed in the attack. His mortal remains were identified in Ziv hospital. Bush-Joseph George and Paul Melvin were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment. George was taken to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva after suffering injuries on face and body. He underwent an operation, is recovering well. Melvin was also hospitalised at Ziv Hospital with slight injuries. All three victims hail from Kerala. Four other men were moderately hurt, and one more victim was listed in good condition. The attack is believed to have been carried out by the Shi'ite Hezbollah faction in Lebanon.