Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul on Jan 28. As per the Turkish officials, one person was reported dead. The masked assailants attacked the Santa Maria Church in the Sariyer district. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu arrived at the scene amidst heavy police presence. Minister Yerlikaya condemned the attack on church & wrote about the capturing of assailants. The use of weapons & the number of people wounded in the attack were not mentioned by the authorities.