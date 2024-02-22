Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Feb 22, 2024 at 2:18 PM IST

No Felony Charge Against US Police Officer Who Killed Indian Student

Prosecutors in Washington state said Wednesday they will not file felony charges against a Seattle police officer who struck and killed a Indian graduate student while responding to an overdose call — a case that attracted widespread attention after another officer was recorded making callous remarks about it.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

No Felony Charge Against US Police Officer Who Killed Indian Student

Videos2 hours ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Seattle Officer Not Charged for Killing Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula in US due to ‘lack of sufficient evidence’

Indian student killed

2 hours ago
farmers use poclain machine

Farmers protest

3 hours ago
US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’

US Elections 2024

3 hours ago
Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Promises Action

7 hours ago
India Alliance

SP-Congress Seal The Deal

7 hours ago
In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen shouting at a news reporter, in what appears to be a brazen attempt at intimidation.

Big Trouble for RaGa

7 hours ago
Andy Murray, AO, Australian Open

Murray wins Qatar Open

19 hours ago
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti

Garcetti's Peace Message

a day ago
Farmers Delhi March

Farmers Resume March

a day ago
Martin Scorsese

Golden Bear For Scorsese

a day ago
Yulia Navalnaya, wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

'Will Continue His Work'

a day ago
Nikki Haley Donald Trump New Hampshire votes primary

Nikki Refuses To Quit

a day ago
Senior SC Lawyer Fali S Nariman

RIP Nariman

a day ago
Luis Suarez

Inter Miami practices

a day ago
Smriti Irani challenges Rahul Gandhi to contest against her again from Amethi

Smriti vs Rahul Gandhi

a day ago
supreme court

Chandigarh mayor poll

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Seattle Officer Not Charged for Killing Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula in US due to ‘lack of sufficient evidence’
No Felony Charge Against US Police Officer Who Killed Indian Student
Videos2 hours ago
farmers use poclain machine
March To Delhi On Hold, Farmers Protests To Continue At Borders
Videos3 hours ago
US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’
U.S. President Joe Biden Cancels Student Loans For 1,53,000
Videos3 hours ago





Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

Seattle Officer Not Charged for Killing Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula in US due to ‘lack of sufficient evidence’
04:08
No Felony Charge Against US Police Officer Who Killed Indian Student
Videos2 hours ago
farmers use poclain machine
03:09
March To Delhi On Hold, Farmers Protests To Continue At Borders
Videos3 hours ago
US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’
04:20
U.S. President Joe Biden Cancels Student Loans For 1,53,000
Videos3 hours ago
Bhagwant Mann
05:22
Mann Assures Action Over Farmer's Death In 'Delhi Chalo' Protest
Videos7 hours ago
India Alliance
05:53
INDI Alliance Reaches Consensus On Seat-Sharing Deal in UP
Videos7 hours ago
In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen shouting at a news reporter, in what appears to be a brazen attempt at intimidation.
07:10
Rahul Gandhi’s drunkard remark lands him in trouble, sparks controversy
Videos7 hours ago
Andy Murray, AO, Australian Open
01:52
Andy Murray wins the Qatar Open
Videos19 hours ago
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti
03:49
US Envoy Eric Garcetti Quotes Hindu, Jain Scriptures
Videosa day ago
Farmers Delhi March
04:40
Security Tight At Singhu, Ghazipur Borders As Farmers Resume March
Videosa day ago
Martin Scorsese
04:43
Martin Scorsese Receives Berlinale’s Honorary Golden Bear Award
Videosa day ago
Yulia Navalnaya, wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
04:27
Wife Of Dead Putin Critic To Follow Her Husband’s Footsteps
Videosa day ago
Nikki Haley Donald Trump New Hampshire votes primary
05:26
Nikki Haley Refuses To Quit Presidential Race
Videosa day ago
Senior SC Lawyer Fali S Nariman
03:06
India's Eminent Jurist Fali S Nariman Passes Away Aged 95
Videosa day ago
Luis Suarez
01:21
Inter Miami practices before MLS season opener match
Videosa day ago
Smriti Irani challenges Rahul Gandhi to contest against her again from Amethi
05:23
Political slugfest intensifies in Uttar Pradesh ahead of LS elections
Videosa day ago
supreme court
08:24
Supreme Court declares AAP candidate as Chandigarh Mayor
Videos2 days ago
PM Modi in Jammu at Maulana Azad Stadium
03:17
Watch: PM Modi's Humble Appeal To Man Carrying Child On Shoulder
Videos2 days ago
Rituraj Singh
03:06
Remembering Rituraj Singh: A Look Back At Actor's Illustrious Career
Videos2 days ago
The West Bengal police on Monday dragged and arrested Republic Bangla’s reporter, Santu Pan
05:28
Nationwide Condemnation Of Mamata’s Decision To Silence Media
Videos2 days ago
Indian Army Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir mark Shiv Jayanti at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Jammu and Kashmir.
05:34
Maratha Battalion Pays Tribute To Shivaji Maharaj Amid Heavy Snow
Videos2 days ago
Watch: Kerala Guv Confronts SFI Activists Holding Black Flag Protest Against Him
04:54
Kerala Guv Confronts SFI Activists Holding Black Flag Protest
Videos2 days ago
‘TMC Goons Would Take Women for Nights at a Stretch…’: Smriti Irani Citing Republic’s Report
03:29
Today It Is Republic TV, Tomorrow It Can Be Anybody: Smriti Irani
Videos2 days ago
R Bangla Reporter arrested in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal
05:35
Why Did West Bengal Police Illegally Arrest Republic Bangla Reporter?
Videos2 days ago
Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Bangla reporters Santu Pan, Arnab Majumdar heckled at Ferryghat in Sandeshkhali.
05:05
R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo