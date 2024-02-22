Videos
Published Feb 22, 2024 at 2:18 PM IST
No Felony Charge Against US Police Officer Who Killed Indian Student
Prosecutors in Washington state said Wednesday they will not file felony charges against a Seattle police officer who struck and killed a Indian graduate student while responding to an overdose call — a case that attracted widespread attention after another officer was recorded making callous remarks about it.
Prosecutors in Washington state said Wednesday they will not file felony charges against a Seattle police officer who struck and killed a Indian graduate student while responding to an overdose call — a case that attracted widespread attention after another officer was recorded making callous remarks about it.
